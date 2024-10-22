King hailed for ‘courageous’ decision to go public with cancer diagnosis

The King’s decision to go public with his cancer diagnosis was described as “courageous” by two world-leading melanoma specialists.

Charles visited the Melanoma Institute Australia in Sydney to learn about its pioneering treatment of skin cancer.

The event was hosted by the institute’s co-medical directors Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer, named Australians of the year 2024 in recognition of their pivotal work.

In January, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not affecting his prostate – was discovered.

After the major health development was announced on February 6, the King postponed all public-facing engagement for a period before returning to royal duties and is coming to the end of his first official overseas trip since the diagnosis.

Prof Scoyler, one of the world’s leading melanoma pathologists, said: “It’s courageous of the King to go public with his cancer journey.

Charles has paused his cancer treatment to visit Australia with Camilla (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Everyone’s different about how they feel about a cancer diagnosis. Some people are happy to go public with it, but it’s not the same for all patients, and I think we should respect that.

“But for us, what we’ve been talking with the King about today is melanoma and the incredible advances that we’ve made here.”

Prof Long’s pioneering research in using the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells has been applied to treat Prof Scolyer, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour. A scan earlier this year showed no recurrence of the cancer.

Charles has suspended his cancer treatment while away from the UK, and Prof Long said: “This is a common discussion I have with patients, and my view, and that of my colleagues, is that we are here for quality of life, and so you squeeze things in, you make it happen for people.

“That’s what our goal at the Melanoma Institute Australia is. So it’s very reasonable to fit things in if you’re feeling well enough. But what’s really fantastic is the King’s well enough to come and be with us today.”