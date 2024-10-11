‘Saboteurs’ release thousands of crickets at gender-critical group’s event

Police were called after “thousands” of live crickets were released by “saboteurs” at a gender-critical campaign group’s annual conference.

Officers were called at 4.24pm on Friday to reports that four protesters had released a number of insects at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The LGB Alliance, a charity formed in recent years to support the rights of same-sex attracted people, confirmed in a statement that the crickets had been released.

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of brown insects crawling over the conference chairs and over cardboard boxes.

Police said the protesters were detained by security and escorted from the premises.

There were no arrests and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing, the force added.

Kate Barker, chief executive of the LGB Alliance, said: “It was distressing to see thousands of insects killed for the sole purpose of trying to disrupt the UK’s only conference for same-sex attracted people

“This attempted sabotage speaks volumes about our opponents.

“For years, gender identity ideologists have infested the LGB movement, bullying and silencing anyone who disagrees with them.

“It’s especially sad that the perpetrators don’t seem to realise that the men and women gathered here today fought for their right to be gay, lesbian and bisexual.

“This has only brought us together and made us more determined to fight against the renewed rise of homophobia, which is all the more dangerous for coming wrapped in the rainbow flag.”