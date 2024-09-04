What the papers say – September 4

The deaths of 12 people killed after a boat carrying asylum seekers in the English Channel “ripped open” leads Wednesday’s front pages.

The Guardian and Independent report more than 50 people have been rescued, including two in critical condition, from the “terrible shipwreck” off Cap Gris-Nez. It is believed only eight people onboard were wearing life jackets.

The Daily Mail also leads on the tragedy, asking: “How long before the vile people-smuggling gangs are stopped?”

The Daily Mirror splashes on a grandfather killed while walking his dog in a park.

Metro leads on the inquest into the death of a man who overdosed the week after failing a lie detector test on the Jeremy Kyle show.

In political news, the Daily Telegraph says Angela Rayner is in talks to end Margaret Thatcher’s “right to buy” policy, despite previously benefiting from the scheme herself.

Campaigners are calling for the criminal prosecution of those responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire, the i reports.

Regulators will scale back a regime that would have forced banks to reimburse fraud victims up to £415,000 after pressure from ministers and fintech firms, the Financial Times alleges.

Across the pond, The Times reports the United States has refused to follow Britain’s lead in suspending arms sales to Israel.

Lastly, the Daily Star claims mobsters are turning their backs on traditional homes in Sicily and New Jersey, instead taking up residence in leafy towns like Woking, Surrey.