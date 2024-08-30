Scots must take independence decision out of Westminster’s hands, says Brown

The people of Scotland must take the decision over independence out of the hands of Westminster, the SNP’s depute leader has said.

Addressing the first day of the party’s conference in Edinburgh, Keith Brown said the “sovereign people of Scotland” were “supreme over the UK Supreme Court”.

Under Nicola Sturgeon, the court rejected a push for the Scottish Parliament to legislate for an independence referendum.

Support for the SNP at the next election, Mr Brown said, would also be support for a “convention of all democratically-elected representatives … who support Scotland’s right to choose”.

First Minister John Swinney (left) and SNP depute leader Keith Brown speak during the party’s annual national conference (Jane Barlow/PA)

Such a convention could see the SNP working alongside former leader Alex Salmond and the Alba Party should they win seats.

In his address to members, Mr Brown said the ability to demonstrate how Scotland can achieve independence will be “central” to the SNP’s success in 2026.

“We have to first of all acknowledge Westminster’s stance – they’ve been clear,” he said.

“Neither Labour, nor Tory, will – in their words – ‘allow’ the people of Scotland to choose their own future.

“Let’s take them at their word – we have to do that – but let’s also take that decision out of their hands.

“What is a higher power that exists, a higher power than Westminster, a higher power that stands supreme over the UK Supreme Court?

“The answer is simple – it’s the people of Scotland, the sovereign people of Scotland.”

He continued: “In 2026, the people of Scotland must know, they have to believe that supporting the SNP, on a shared platform with others that support the same ideals, supporting that party gives that party – if we achieve the mandate that we seek – to advocate for independence.

Official SNP merchandise for sale at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It means, in my view, backing a convention of all democratically-elected representatives – in the Scottish Parliament, in Westminster, in councils – regardless of party, all they’re required to do to join is to believe, to support Scotland’s right to choose.”

Such a convention, he said, would then seek to “unite with every willing element of civic Scotland” to further the cause of independence as well as furthering the case by showing support “through every democratic means available”.

Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny welcomed the speech from Mr Brown, adding that if the SNP were “serious”, they would “start this immediately by including Ash Regan and Alba Party’s priorities in their programme for government”, due next week.

Mr Brown spoke in the first public element of the conference, which was kicked off by a behind-closed-doors post-mortem of the general election result, which saw the party drop from 48 seats in 2019 to just nine in July.

Speaking to journalists after the session, Westminster leader Stephen Flynn described it as an “open and frank discussion”, adding the party needs to win back voters who backed the Labour Party more than those who did not vote at all in July.

The election result capped off 18 months of turmoil for the party, including the selection of three leaders and a long-running police investigation into alleged financial issues.

As part of the police probe, former chief executive – and Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – Peter Murrell has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of party funds and a report was later sent to the prosecution service.

Ms Sturgeon and former treasurer Colin Beattie have also been arrested, but were both released without charge pending further investigation.