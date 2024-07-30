Second person arrested in connection with probe into funeral directors

A second person has been arrested as part of an investigation into a former funeral directors.

The man was detained as part of Operation Koine, an investigation launched in May this year looking into allegations of missing ashes and financial misconduct at A Milne Independent Funeral Directors.

The family-run firm had branches in Springburn, Glasgow, and Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire.

Two homes were searched by officers in Springburn and Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, earlier this month.

Police Scotland said a woman aged 55 was subsequently arrested, then later released following the raids.

A force spokesperson announced on Tuesday that a second person, a 56-year-old man, has also been arrested as part of the investigation.

The spokesperson said the man has since been released pending further inquiries.

Officers have asked anyone with information which could be useful to their ongoing investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1289 of May 2.

Members of the public can also pass information to police using the dedicated email address Operationkoine@scotland.police.uk.