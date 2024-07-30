Rayner unveils overhaul of planning system in drive for 1.5 million homes

Angela Rayner has announced an overhaul of the planning system to pave the way for 1.5 million new homes over the next five years to tackle England’s acute housing crisis.

Mandatory housing targets, scrapped by the previous Tory government, will be restored and some low-quality green belt land will be freed up for construction under the plans.

Changes made to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) by Rishi Sunak’s administration will be reversed as the new Government seeks to quickly ramp up capacity.

Labour blamed the Conservatives’ changes for hampering housing supply more than expected, unveiling forecasts that fewer than 200,000 homes would be built in 2024-25 under Tory policies – far below their annual 300,000 target.

In a statement to MPs on Tuesday before they depart for the summer recess, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Ms Rayner said: “Today I am setting out a radical plan to not only get the homes we desperately need, but also drive the growth, create jobs and breathe life back into towns and cities.

“We are ambitious, and what I say won’t be without controversy, but this is urgent because this Labour Government is not afraid to take on the tough choices needed to deliver for our country.”

Her reforms make explicit that the default answer to brownfield development should be “yes” and promote homebuilding at greater densities in urban centres, like towns and cities.

But because there is not enough brownfield land in the country to meet housing needs, the Government will allow the targeted release of so-called grey belt land, which includes disused petrol stations and car parks on parts of protected land known as the green belt.

Labour wants to build 1.5 million homes in five years (PA)

Any green belt land released will be subject to “golden rules” to ensure the development delivers 50% affordable homes and has access to green spaces and infrastructure such as schools and GP surgeries.

The method for local authorities to calculate how much land they must allocate for new housing, which relied on data from 2014, will be updated to ensure stock is boosted in every part of the country.

Ministers are also laying the groundwork for universal local plan coverage across England.

With only a third of councils currently having a plan that is under five years old, ministers will be ready to intervene to ensure they all have one in place by a specified point next year, taking over a local plan if insufficient progress is made.

Ms Rayner also unveiled immediate measures to counter the decline in the number of social and affordable housing through new flexibilities for councils, including allowing them to use their right-to-buy receipts to build and buy more social homes.

“Today I’m calling on local authorities, housing associations and industry to work with me to deliver a council house revolution,” Ms Rayner told the Commons, promising the “biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation”.

Details of Government investment in the form of direct grant funding for social and affordable housing, as well as on rent stability, will be brought forward at the autumn spending review.

Labour also intends to drop the requirement for new homes to be “beautiful”, introduced by the Conservatives, arguing it is subjective, difficult to define and leads to inconsistent decision-making on applications.

The ruling party’s manifesto used different language, outlining instead its aim for “exemplary” development to be “the norm not the exception”.

The new draft NPPF will go out to consultation for eight weeks from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has suggested his Government sides with “builders not blockers” on planning policy, saying it will consult on “how, not if” projects should take place as speeding up development is seen as key to its mission to boost economic growth.

Under proposed legislation announced in the King’s Speech, the Government will seek to allow for land to be bought more cheaply for building through reforms to compulsory purchase compensation rules.

Owners forced to sell up would be paid “fair but not excessive” compensation to make way for important developments under the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, the Government said.

The Tories have suggested Labour is downplaying the scope of its plans, describing references to the “grey belt” as spin and voicing concerns about the Government’s plans potentially disempowering local authorities.