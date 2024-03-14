Michael Gove suggests Tory donor’s comments would not be deemed ‘extremist’

Michael Gove has suggested a Tory donor’s alleged call for an MP to be “shot” would not be referred to the Government’s new extremism taskforce.

Businessman Frank Hester is alleged to have said that Diane Abbott, Britain’s first black female MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”, in comments the Prime Minister described as “racist” after initially refusing to do so.

Cabinet minister Mr Gove described the remarks as “horrific” but said he was exercising “Christian forgiveness” after the entrepreneur had “shown contrition”.

It came as Mr Gove unveiled the Government’s new definition of extremism on Thursday.

It describes extremism as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to “negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others” or “undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights”.

Speaking ahead of a speech to the Commons, Mr Gove said it was not up to him to rule whether Mr Hester’s words were extremist.

“It is important that any decision about individuals and organisations is taken after a rigorous assessment of evidence and a consistent pattern of behaviour,” he told Times Radio, saying an “expert team of civil servants” would be running that process.

He went on to indicate that “an individual comment” would not be enough to be examined by the team.

Diane Abbott has described Frank Hester’s comments as ‘frightening’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The senior Tory told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have to be clear, we’re looking at organisations with a particular ideology.

“The individual concerned said something that was horrific.

“I wouldn’t want to conflate those motivated by extremist ideology with an individual comment, however horrific, which has quite rightly been called out and which has quite rightly led to an apology.”

Mr Gove noted that he took “these issues incredibly seriously” as someone who was targeted by an extremist who went on to kill Sir David Amess MP.

Amid continuing calls for the Tories to return the £10 million Mr Hester has donated to the party, the Communities Secretary reiterated the Government’s line that Mr Hester’s apology should be accepted.

Frank Hester (CHOGM Rwanda 2022/YouTube/PA)

Asked whether the businessman’s apology was genuine if he did not acknowledge his remarks were racist, Mr Gove told Sky News: “I haven’t spoken to Mr Hester, but I think that when someone says that they are sorry, and I understand he’s deeply sorry for these remarks, then my natural inclination is to exercise Christian forgiveness.”

Ms Abbott has accused the Conservatives and Labour of failing to tackle racism.

In newspaper articles on Wednesday, she said the “reluctance to call out racism and sexism” was “shocking, but hardly surprising”, and warned the Conservatives would “play the race card… ruthlessly” at the next election.