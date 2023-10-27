Man found guilty of gimp suit offences towards female motorists

Joshua Hunt court case

A self-employed gardener has been found guilty of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress to two female motorists while dressed in an all-black gimp suit.

Joshua Hunt, 32, was found guilty by a district judge of two offences under the Public Order Act following a trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to each of his three victims and £620 prosecution costs.

Clothing recovered from Joshua Hunt who has been found guilty after scaring female motorists in Somerset while dressed in a gimp suit (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The court heard female motorists were left terrified – with one fearing they might be abducted – after seeing Hunt in his black skin-tight outfit.

District Judge Joanna Dickens said she accepted Hunt had already spent a month on remand in prison prior to his trial and that was bigger punishment than any sentence she could impose.