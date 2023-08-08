In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinead O’Connor at her funeral

Fans have honoured and paid tribute to the star Sinead O’Connor ahead of her funeral in Ireland.

Crowds of people have gathered outside the former home of the late singer Sinead O’Connor ahead of her funeral in Ireland.

Fans laid flowers and memorials and sang the star’s songs outside her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, as they waited for the cortege bearing the body of the 56-year-old who died on July 26.

Stars across the world, including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox and Cyndi Lauper, have also paid tribute to the singer who rose to fame with her hit cover of the Prince song, Nothing Compares 2 U.

Liam O Maonlai, lead singer of the Hothouse Flowers, pays tribute to the singer outside her former home (Liam McBurney/PA)
Fans of Sinead O’Connor line the streets for a ‘last goodbye’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinead O’Connor fans Pamela Moore and Peter Gannon came to pay their respects (Liam McBurney/PA)
Fans gather outside the star’s former home ahead of the cortege (Liam McBurney)
Flowers were thrown at the hearse as it passed by (Liam McBurney/PA)
A fan leaves a tribute outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mounted garda clear the way ahead of the hearse bearing Sinead O’Connor’s body (Liam McBurney/PA)
Fans left notes and letters among the flowers and tributes to Sinead O’Connor (Liam McBurney/PA)
Floral tributes left outside her former home in honour of Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)
