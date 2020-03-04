Charles and Camilla take a bus ride to London’s Transport Museum

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall swapped their usual luxury car transport for an environmentally-friendly bus ride to London’s Transport Museum.

Charles and Camilla boarded the electric double decker outside their home at Clarence House at a specially installed temporary bus stop.

The royal couple, who are helping to mark 20 years of Transport for London, took their seats at the front of the top deck, taking in views of a rainy London.

Charles’ usual official travel in London is in his electric Jaguar car.

The royal pair travelled in an electric bus (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He and Camilla were joined by TfL Commissioner Mike Brown and local schoolchildren who are part of a scheme run by the transport operator promoting safe, active and sustainable travel.

The couple chatted to TfL staff on the bottom deck before meeting the pupils from Phoenix Primary School in Bermondsey.

The red bus, accompanied by a police escort, took the group on the 10-minute journey down Pall Mall and past Trafalgar Square on Wednesday afternoon.

The couple were greeted by excited onlookers who were waiting as they alighted the bus at the museum.

The visit involves a tour of the museum with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, to meet TfL apprentices and staff who have pioneered environmental and mental health schemes in the workplace, as well as crisis response staff.

Charles is also due to unveil a commemorative plaque to mark the visit.