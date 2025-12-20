'Our region deserves top class links' - West Midlands MPs back transport improvement proposals

Julia Buckley, Labour MP for Shrewsbury, met with Sureena Brackenridge, MP for Wolverhampton North East, last week to discuss Midland's Connect's report, 'Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury: A Corridor for Growth'.

The report sets out a vision for improved connectivity between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, arguing that better transport links would boost the regional economy, improve productivity, support key employment sectors, and enhance regional connectivity.

Midlands Connect, the sub-national transport body for the region, highlighted how improvements to the rail network, roads including the M54 and A5, bus services and active travel could help deliver this growth.

Mrs Buckley said she and Sureena Brackenridge were particularly interested in proposals for an extension to the M54.

The Shrewsbury MP said: "The report sets out how government investment from the Department for Transport in this corridor, including improvements to rail, buses, the A5, and the proposed M54 extension, can boost productivity and strengthen regional connectivity.

"We were both particularly interested in the M54 proposals, which would ease congestion along the A5 and improve links between Shrewsbury and the wider West Midlands, and support our local growth plans for a Shropshire Parkway Railway station and connected employment opportunities."

The Wolverhampton MP has also backed WSMR's proposals for a new open-access rail service to London via Shropshire and Wolverhampton. Fresh plans have been submitted after a previous application was rejected by the Office or Rail and Road (ORR) in July.

She said: "This service could deliver real wins for Wolverhampton with better rail connectivity, fresh economic opportunities, and more freight flow. It would also help ease congestion on the M54 as more people can choose fast, reliable rail.

"I’ll keep pushing for this alongside Julia Buckley MP and our cross-party colleagues. Our region deserves top-class rail links and we’re determined to make it happen."