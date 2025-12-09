Midlands Connect, the sub-national transport body for the region, has published a report outlining its vision for better connectivity between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

The group said that its research shows the corridor has the potential to drive growth and investment in the West Midlands and beyond.

It argues that Improvements in transport across the area will boost the regional economy, benefit productivity, support key employment sectors, and enhance regional connectivity.

The report focuses on how enhancements to the rail line, key roads such as the M54 and A5, bus networks, and active travel could achieve this growth.

It states: "The Wolverhampton-Shrewsbury corridor has the potential to drive growth across various areas and sectors.

"It is also a potential catalyst for regional regeneration, investment and place-making. Strengthening transport connections will not only boost productivity but also promote inclusive growth and celebrate local identity, and open new opportunities for residents, businesses, and visitors.

"The corridor connects major employment sites and key public services such as hospitals and universities. This underpins sub-regional economic growth, with sectors like manufacturing and tourism relying on efficient transport links.

"The corridor needs better connectivity across the region, and to achieve this we must take advantage of clear opportunities for improved capacity, reliability, resilience and integration."