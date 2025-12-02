New hope for direct rail link between Shropshire and London - and with a new county stop added

The Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) has lodged a fresh application for an open-access service between Wrexham and London Euston. It comes after a previous application was rejected by the Office or Rail and Road (ORR) in July.

The new submission aims to make use of spare capacity that was recently released on the Liverpool to London route. WSMR is now proposing to run four trains per day in each direction - one fewer than previously proposed - and is seeking a contract of seven years or longer.

As before, the service would stop at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, and Telford in Shropshire, with other stops at Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes. In addition, the revised plans include a new stop at Wellington in Telford.