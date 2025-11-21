'Progress' made on tackling Shropshire's pothole problem say council leaders as latest repair figures revealed

Almost 14,000 potholes were repaired across the council's area in the five months after the Liberal Democrats took control in May, new figures have revealed.

During the same period (between May 26 and October 27) the number of potholes awaiting repair fell from 8,886 to 4,389.

After the election the council established an additional pothole repair team, which has tackled 1,195 potholes between June 23 and October 24.

Shropshire Council cabinet member for highways and environment David Vasmer recently joined the team near Llynclys to see the work in action.

He said: "Potholes are a top priority for the administration, something that is really important. We know that a lot of people are very concerned about potholes and we’re tackling them, as these figures show.

"The new pothole team we set up when we came into power, since June, has actually repaired 1,195 potholes. The total number of potholes repaired by all of the teams team since May 2025 is 13,766.

"Since May, the number of potholes awaiting repair has reduced by more than 50 per cent from 8,886 to 4,389.

"There are still a lot of potholes outstanding which we need to tackle, but we are getting there. We are making progress and attacking a big problem that came up during the election campaign."

Earlier this year the Shropshire Star launched a campaign highlighting the county’s pothole-plagued roads, prompting calls from residents and businesses for action.

Stuart Phillips, managing partner at the Hundred House near Bridgnorth, said he feared being tipped off his motorbike on the A442 Bridgnorth Road due to several large potholes.

Throughout November, Shropshire Council’s two Multihog road planer machines have been working weekdays between 9.30am and 4pm. The machines plane the road surface to create a squared-off hole, which is then filled by a following team - a faster method than manually saw-cutting and breaking out the road.

The council said figures for the six months to the end of November will be published soon.