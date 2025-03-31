'You see cars weaving, sometimes quite violently' - Calls for 'dangerous' road riddled with potholes near Bridgnorth to be resurfaced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Phillips, managing partner at the Hundred House near Bridgnorth, says he fears being tipped off his motorbike when riding along the A442 Bridgnorth Road due to several large and deep potholes.

The stretch of road between Sutton Maddock and Bridgnorth has already seen numerous repairs and potholes filled in.

Driving along the road, motorists can see countless patches and strips where hazards have been removed.

One of several potholes along the A442 from Telford to Bridgnorth. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

However, the busy road remains riddled with large potholes that Stuart says drivers must "swerve" to avoid.

The Hundred House's executive chef told how some recent visitors to the popular wedding venue have faced hefty bills to fix their car and have had to have tyres replaced after hitting one of the large potholes.

He added that a damaged car was parked up in a bus stop outside the award-winning restaurant in Norton last weekend, and described the busy A-road as "dangerous".