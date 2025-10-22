Shropshire Council’s two Multihog road planer machines will be in action on weekdays between 9.30am and 4pm.

The Multevo Multihog planes off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.

The technique is quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand.

A Multihog in action in south Shropshire.

In November the Multihogs and their crews will be treating the following roads.

Multihog 1

Friday, October 31 to Tuesday, November 4 – B4367, Church Road, Clungunford

Tuesday, November 4 to Thursday, November 6 – Ruewood Chapel to Tilley Road

Thursday, November 6 to Monday, November 10 – Chapel Lane to Tilley

Monday, November 10 to Thursday, November 13 – St Johns Hill, Ellesmere

Wednesday, November 12 to Thursday, November 20– Sandy Lane, Grinshill

Thursday, November 20 to Tuesday, November 25 – Grinshill Hope Farm to A49

Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1 – Sansaw to A528 Pimhill

Multihog 2

Monday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 4 – Coalport Road, Broseley

Tuesday, November 4 to Tuesday, November 11 – Ironbridge Road, Broseley

Tuesday, November 11 to Thursday, November 13 – Patshull Lane, Bonningale (Section 1)

Thursday, November 13 to Monday, November 17 – Patshull Lane, Bonningale (Section 2)

Monday, November 17 to Wednesday, November 19 – Church Lane, Bonningale

Wednesday, November 19 to Tuesday, November 25 – Moreton View A53 to Stanton Upon Hine Heath

Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1 – Bank House junction A53 to Ebreywood

For more information about each scheme, see and search the interactive map on the one.network website.