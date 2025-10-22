Full list of roads set for pothole repairs across Shropshire throughout November
Shropshire Council has confirmed the roads that will be getting pothole fixes across the county throughout November.
Shropshire Council’s two Multihog road planer machines will be in action on weekdays between 9.30am and 4pm.
The Multevo Multihog planes off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.
The technique is quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand.
In November the Multihogs and their crews will be treating the following roads.
Multihog 1
Friday, October 31 to Tuesday, November 4 – B4367, Church Road, Clungunford
Tuesday, November 4 to Thursday, November 6 – Ruewood Chapel to Tilley Road
Thursday, November 6 to Monday, November 10 – Chapel Lane to Tilley
Monday, November 10 to Thursday, November 13 – St Johns Hill, Ellesmere
Wednesday, November 12 to Thursday, November 20– Sandy Lane, Grinshill
Thursday, November 20 to Tuesday, November 25 – Grinshill Hope Farm to A49
Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1 – Sansaw to A528 Pimhill
Multihog 2
Monday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 4 – Coalport Road, Broseley
Tuesday, November 4 to Tuesday, November 11 – Ironbridge Road, Broseley
Tuesday, November 11 to Thursday, November 13 – Patshull Lane, Bonningale (Section 1)
Thursday, November 13 to Monday, November 17 – Patshull Lane, Bonningale (Section 2)
Monday, November 17 to Wednesday, November 19 – Church Lane, Bonningale
Wednesday, November 19 to Tuesday, November 25 – Moreton View A53 to Stanton Upon Hine Heath
Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1 – Bank House junction A53 to Ebreywood
For more information about each scheme, see and search the interactive map on the one.network website.