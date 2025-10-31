Disruption for rail passengers after reports of slippery rails between Birmingham and Shrewsbury

West Midlands Railway put out a message to inform passengers of the issue on the line, with the issue having been reported at around 1.14pm today (Friday) and services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton being halted.

The rail provider later said that while services were back up and running between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury, it would be a reduced service and there would be replacement road transport in place to help supplement the trains, with the service expected to be back to normal by 4.30pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to slippery rails, services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street may be delayed or cancelled.

"Due to a safety inspection of the track, services from Shrewsbury towards Wolverhampton are at a stand.

"There will be a reduced service between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street. Replacement road transport is being ordered to help supplement trains.

"We estimate that our train service will be back to normal by 4.30pm."