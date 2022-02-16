Residents recall A41 crashes after woman and baby killed in latest horror collision

The scene of crash that killed a woman and baby on Tuesday

Jessica Griggs runs a smallholding less than 200 yards from the scene of the fatal collision on the A41 Rose Hill between Tern Hill and Newport, close to Wistanswick.

The 35-year-old woman and 11-month-old baby were both killed in the crash which happened at around 1am on Tuesday.

The tragedy came only days after another crash, on the A518 New Trench on Saturday evening, that claimed the lives of a 19-month-old, and a woman in her 40s.

Mrs Griggs said she has seen a number of accidents outside her home, where she has lived for 15 years.

A motorcyclist died in April 2021 at the same spot when he was involved in a collision with three cars.

She said: "I remember that well because it was the date of Prince Philip's funeral – I went out to see what had happened and looked after the motorcyclist as best I could until the paramedics arrived but he died.

"There have been two bikers that have died in the last few years pretty much right outside my house and I have seen numerous other accidents – I love living here but for that road – it sometimes makes me feel sick to think of what might happen next.

"I don't know whether any traffic calming measures can be brought in but I think it needs it a petition or something like that because of the speed motorists come round the bend.

"It's awful what has happened, I didn't hear anything this time but it really doesn't surprise me when an accident happens on this stretch of road – I wish I could say it did."

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the A41 in April 2021. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

A woman who lives with her husband in a bungalow on a former garden nursery site close to the crash scene said she also wasn't surprised when accidents happened on the road.

The woman, who didn't want to be named, said: "You hear the traffic speeding past and you know it is going to fast, particularly around the bend just up the road - there have been numerous incidents, many serious. I didn't hear anything with the accident I was asleep but it certainly seems to be a bit of a blackspot as far as traffic accidents are concerned."

Councillor Rob Gittins, who represents Cheswardine on Shropshire Council, said there was significant local concern over the dangers posed by the A41.

He called for the addition of a number of safety measures, such as average speed cameras, and said he would continue to campaign for improvements.

He said: "This is an absolutely heartbreaking accident and tragedy, but unfortunately it is not surprising.

"There are times I have recorded almost three or four quite bad accidents a month at times. It is a hugely dangerous road."

Councillor Gittins said that funding would be needed for improvements, but that they are essential to keep people safe.

He said: "We set up the A41 safety campaign some time ago to try and get meaningful action on the road."

He added: "Speed is a huge, huge problem on the road. In an ideal world I would like to see average speed cameras up and down the road."

Councillor Gittins said better signage is also needed, as well as improved visibility for junctions along the route."

The chairman of the parish council which covers the area of the A41 on which the crash occured has spoke of his 'shock and dismay'' at the accident.

Graham Bould, who chairs Stoke Parish Council covering the Stoke-Upon-Tern area, has also led an A41 campaign group and lives close to the scene on the Chester Road.

He said: "We have seen other accidents on this stretch, a few involving motorbikes but this has knocked me about because it is awful to see a mother and baby killed.

"The group started under Owen Patterson when he was MP and he was very helpful in getting the undoubted speeding issues on this road looked into.