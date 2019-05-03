Jeremy Corbyn in Shropshire as Labour celebrates Telford council election victory

Mr Corbyn met successful candidates in Ironbridge after Labour strengthened its grip on the council.

Earlier he stopped off at The Swan pub in Newport, where he went to his first Labour meeting aged 16.

A quiet word in your ear . . . council leader Shaun Davies talking with Jeremy Corbyn

The Star's Nick Humphrey's tweeted from Ironbridge:

The party added eight seats to its tally, taking Labour to a total of 36 councillors on the authority.

In Ironbridge, the Conservatives' Nicola Lowery was displaced by Labour's Carolyn Healy.

Despite Labour losing 90 seats across the country, Mr Corbyn was still in a celebratory mood, having come from Trafford, where the party also did well.

Mr Corbyn said: “Telford is my home, I just don’t live here. I’m delighted with the results and it’s all down to hard work.”

He said he believed the party’s campaigning to save Telford's A&E played a big part in the local result.

“People have recognised we’re fighting for health services," he said.

Around 20 councillors made it to see Mr Corbyn, despite many being up through the night at the election count.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota said it was a good show of support for Mr Corbyn.

“Were a united party. It’s great that he’s come to celebrate with us in Telford,” said Councillor Sahota.

Questioned about national seat losses, Mr Corbyn said: “We’re sad to lose some councillors who have done great work.

“But I’m an eternal optimist and I’m happy to be here celebrating in Telford.”

Asked about Brexit, he said: “I think there is huge impetus on MPs, whether they were leave or remain, that an agreement has to be reached.

“Brexit has been a big issue in these elections. We are the party that is trying to bring people together.”