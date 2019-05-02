Advertising
LIVE: Telford & Wrekin Council election count
Follow live updates as the results come in for the 2019 Telford & Wrekin Council local election.
The polls have closed and reporter Dominic Robertson is at Telford College of Arts and Technology as the overnight count is under way.
All 54 of Telford & Wrekin Council's seats were contested and the full results were expected around 4am on Friday.
