One-way order issued for narrow Shrewsbury road

The ‘experimental’ change to New Street will come into effect on June 11 and be in place for up to 18 months while Shropshire Council gathers feedback and assesses whether to make the move permanent.

Under the temporary traffic order, vehicles will no longer be able to travel westbound down New Street, away from Frankwell in the direction of Radbrook.

The step is one of a number of changes to road layouts across Shrewsbury and the wider county in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with greater priority to be given to cyclists and more space needed for pedestrians to allow for social distancing.

People are now being asked their views on the proposed change, with a consultation open until December 4.

The consultation says: “The experimental one-way traffic order will address concerns regarding pedestrian safety on the A488 New Street in Shrewsbury, and support active travel to help the country emerge from the coronavirus crisis following the Transport Secretary’s statement on 9 May 2020.

“The removal of a traffic lane creates a safer distance between pedestrians and passing vehicles, and will also facilitate the reallocation of this road space to allow provision of a contraflow cycle lane for westbound cycle movements only.

“The above provides both improved road safety for all road users, and enhanced quality of life for the local community, and will be applied on an experimental basis for up to 18 months.”

The traffic order will be in effect along New Street from its junction with Park Avenue to its junction with Quarry View.

The consultation adds: “The council will consider in due course whether its provisions should continue in force indefinitely.”