Telford & Wrekin Council managing director to step down

The council will start the process to find a new chief officer to replace Richard Partington, and a replacement is expected to be found by the autumn.

Mr Partington was appointed to the post in 2011 and the council said his departure was a mutually agreed decision.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “We are very grateful to Richard for all his hard work particularly in his time as managing director, during which the Council has seen many achievements while successfully navigating the challenge of the toughest ever financial climate for councils.

“We wish him every success in future.”

Until a new appointment is made Jonathan Rowe, director of customer, neighbourhood and well-being services will be the council’s interim chief operating officer.