Shrewsbury Labour candidate Laura Davies loses no confidence vote

Members of the Shrewsbury Constituency Labour Party (CLP) met last night for the ballot, which was reportedly called after Dr Davies deviated from the CLP's position on the Future Fit reorganisation of the Shropshire's major hospitals.

Dr Davies has contested the Shrewsbury & Atcham seat for Labour in the last two general elections.

A statement from the Shrewsbury Constituency Labour Party today said: "At a packed Special General Meeting of the Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency Labour Party on Wednesday evening, a decisive majority of members passed a motion of no confidence in Dr Davies, our parliamentary candidate, and asked her to stand down.

"The members who attended represented a complete cross section of members and cast their votes after a full discussion. It is therefore incorrect to describe this as the action of a small group.

"Shrewsbury & Atcham needs a Labour MP and the Constituency Party is intent on being united and fighting fit for the next General Election."

It is up to the National Executive Committee to ultimately decide on any de-selection of a candidate.

Dr Davies, had suggested the creation of one super hospital between Shrewsbury and Telford to serve both communities. The CLP has agreed a position where both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford both retain 24 hour A&E departments and receive substantial investment.

Neither position is the option being put forward by the county's health bosses, who have £312m to reorganise the hospitals based on RSH hosting Shropshire's only A&E, along with consultant led women and children's services moving from Telford to the Shrewsbury site. They are currently waiting final approval for the plan from the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who is reviewing the proposal at the request of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Dr Davies has lost to the Conservative Daniel Kawczynski at the past two general elections.

In 2015 Mr Kawczynski secured 24,628 votes to Dr Davies's 15,063, although the margin was narrowed in 2017 with the Conservative retaining his seat by 29,073 votes to his Labour opponent's 22,446.