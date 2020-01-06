Drugs and weapons seized in Shifnal police raid

Police raided the home today, seizing the weapons and a large amount of cannabis and white power deal bags.

An intricately designed red knife, as well as a blue handgun, was taken by police during the operation.

Officers took to Twitter to share the news of the successful operation.

A successful warrant in the #shifnal area resulting in a large amount of #drugs and weapons seized with @LpptNWestMercia assisting. A quantity of cannabis and white powder deal bags seized from property along with nasty looking weapons. 2x arrested #protect @SuptMoLansdale pic.twitter.com/3uiQlLK56a — Shifnal & Albrighton (@ShifnalCops) January 6, 2020

Police wrote: "A successful warrant in the Shifnal area resulting in a large amount of drugs and weapons seized with the local policing priority north team (LPPT North) assisting.

"A quantity of cannabis and white powder deal bags seized from property along with nasty looking weapons. 2x arrested."

LPPT North said it had made nine arrests on Thursday and Friday last week.

The team said: "It has no doubt been impactive across the north of the force including Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire."

It comes months after officers from LPPT North stopped a car in the Shifnal area and seized an amount of class A drugs.

The car was stopped as part of an operation targetting local issues within the area in August.

A search of the driver's home turned up a number of items which were suspected to have been stolen, including trainers, alcohol, clothing and electrical goods.

Other items seized included money, mobile phones and make-up.