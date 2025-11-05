'Bigger, brighter and more magical than ever': Newport Christmas lights event 'transformed' for 2025

In previous years, Newport has celebrated the switching on of the Christmas lights over the course of around three hours.

But Newport Town Council said the town's beloved event has been "transformed" for 2025, with a full day of festivities planned.

A spokesperson for the town council said the event on Saturday, November 22, will be "bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever", with celebrations kicking off at 10am.

Newport Christmas lights switch on 2024. Photo: I&L Photography

Events include an all-day Christmas market, festive crafts at The Hub, a fun fair, Santa's Grotto, community stage performances, a carol service and a lantern parade.

The town council spokesperson added: "This year, Newport’s Christmas Lights Switch-On has been transformed into a full-day celebration of festive fun for the whole family.

"Join us across Newport High Street, Lower Bar, and St Mary’s Street for a magical day packed with festive fun for the whole family.

"Mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and get ready to kick off the festive season in true Newport style!"

A series of road closures will be in place throughout the town centre for the event.

Upper Bar, High Street, St Marys Street and Lower Bar will be closed to traffic between 6am and 9pm.

Diversions will be in place while the roads are closed, directing drivers along Wellington Road, Boughey Road, Longford Road and Salters Lane.