Liquidators called in at Newport High Street Indian restaurant business

Newport Indian Restaurant Limited, which trades as Basmati Indian Cuisine from 5-7 High Street in Newport, went into voluntary liquidation at the beginning of the month.

Jamie Playford of Norwich-based insolvency practice Leading Corporate Recovery was appointed as liquidator of the company, following a creditors meeting held on Wednesday, September 3.

A statement of affairs submitted to Companies House this month shows the firm owes more than £21,000 to creditors, including a debt of £10,604 to British Gas and £5,114 to Telford & Wrekin Council.

Basmati Indian restaurant in Newport

Accounts filings for the business have been overdue since April 2025.

The company was incorporated in April 2023, trading from the same location as the former Masala restaurant, which was wound up in August 2022.

Basmati and Leading Corporate Recovery were approached for comment by the Shropshire Star.