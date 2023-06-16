Man arrested after A41 crash near Newport is released under investigation

A driver who was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and leaving a crash scene after a multi-car-collision near Newport has been released under investigation, police say.

A woman had to be cut free from a car by fire crews after the crash on the A41 Chester Road at Chetwynd at about 1.15pm on Thursday.

West Mercia Police later confirmed a male was found nearby by officers, tested for alcohol and drugs and arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.

The man was taken to hospital by police while the woman was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by a crew from the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Traffic was slowed in both directions while the cars and debris were cleared, police said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at around 1.15pm to reports of an RTC on Chester Road near Chetwynd, Newport.

"An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered three cars had been involved in a collision.

"Ambulance staff treated one female patient for injuries not believed to be serious before conveying her via land ambulance with the air ambulance crew onboard to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

"Two other patients were assessed by medical staff but were not injured and were discharged at the scene."

