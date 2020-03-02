Council leader calls for end to 'bickering' over Ironbridge floods

Lucy Allan has raised the issue of flooding in Ironbridge in Parliament and vowed to work with residents to help them receive relief funds.

She said: "This is a very difficult time for residents, businesses and the museums.

"I am reassured that everything that can be done is being done and I pay tribute to all those who have worked so hard to keep people and property safe.

"I have kept residents and businesses informed with updates about the Government's flood relief package and the emergency assistance being made available to the council.

"My feedback on the local situation based on my communications with residents and businesses is fed directly into the National Flood Resilience Group to ensure the area is better protected for the future."

She also said: "I have had no information or briefing from the local council, who have told me in response to requests for information, to follow matters on social media.

"Given the seriousness of the situation and the need for me to respond to residents and lobby ministers this approach is disappointing."

'Residents expect us to work together'

Advertising

Council leader Shaun Davies said in response that the council has not been contacted by the MP.

"Our focus has been and continues to be on residents and business in the Ironbridge Gorge," he said.

"We had planned to meet with Lucy on Friday, however that meeting was cancelled due to the ongoing operational issues.

"I have briefed [MP for The Wrekin] Mark Pritchard at his request via phone and I’m happy to do the same if contacted by Lucy, but I’ve not been contacted by her to date.

"This is a dynamic and changing situation, with the council taking a lead in the response.

"Residents expect us to work together at all times, especially at times like this, rather than bicker."