Third veterans café for former armed forces personnel to open in Telford

A new monthly Veterans’ Café opens in Donnington in Telford this week, offering armed forces veterans a warm welcome, space to socialise with like-minded people, and access support from local services.

The café is being run in partnership with Telford MIND and Donnington and Muxton Parish Council.

Two other Veterans' Cafés are already up and running throughout Telford, being held twice a month in Dawley and Madeley.

As of last year, Telford had 8,066 veterans and over 16,000 service personnel living in the borough.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for the Armed Forces Covenant, said: “Through the Armed Forces Covenant, Telford & Wrekin Council has made a strong commitment to support our local serving armed forces personnel, veterans and their families.

“Following the success of our popular Veterans’ Cafés held twice a month in Dawley and Madeley in partnership with Telford Mind and the local town and parish councils, we’re now adding a third location, and have consulted with local veterans to make sure it’s held at a convenient time for them.

“The new monthly sessions start on Wednesday, February 7 between 4pm and 6pm at Turreff Hall in Donnington, and will then be held there on the first Wednesday of every month.

"This means, alongside Veterans’ Cafés in Madeley and Dawley, sessions are held three times a month around the borough."

The following week, on Wednesday, February 13, a one-off Veterans’ Café will be held at the Army Reserve Centre in Dawley, between 2pm and 4pm.

Open to all armed forces veterans, there will be an opportunity to view various pieces of military equipment, as well as socialise with soldiers and veterans.

At all of the Veterans’ Cafés trained staff from Telford MIND will be on hand alongside service and non-service charities, to offer additional advice and support where needed to those who attend.

More information about the support available for Armed Forces personnel and their families in the borough is available online at: telford.gov.uk/armedforces