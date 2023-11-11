Budding community garden takes root thanks to huge town effort

A massive community event in Albrighton has seen the beginnings of a transformation of a forgotten patch of land in the town.

The bit of land, located behind the town's fire station, has in recent years become overgrown.

Now, thanks to the effort of the parish council, four local schools, the RAF and a huge selection of local businesses, the patch is the home of a budding community garden.

Councillor Greg Wilmot explained: "Albrighton Parish Council are embarking on an environmental project to coincide with the Coronation of King Charles III.

"The ongoing work in conjunction with local schools will see derelict land developed into an attractive and educational wildlife area to be enjoyed by all."

On Monday, a team from RAF Cosford came to the site to help dig holes for the around 60 trees.

On Wednesday, councillors, staff and pupils from Albrighton Primary, Birchfield School, St Mary's CE Primary School and Idsall gathered to plant the first trees and shrubs and install bug hotels.

The project has received countless donations from Shropshire businesses, including Ren-new, Shropshire Pallet Recycling, David Austin Roses, Kingswood Trust and Moongate Plant Nursery.

Property developer, Boningale Homes, has also offered to provide unlimited topsoil for the endeavour.

Parish councillor Slyvia Pledger explained: "It went wonderfully, we've had help from everybody.

"It's been a real community event to make a real community asset. As I said to the children yesterday, this will be their legacy. It something truly wonderful for Albrighton."

The coronation garden will in the future see the installation of fruit trees as well as wildflowers, a coronation plaque from The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry and picnic benches.