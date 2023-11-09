Age UK launches three new friendship groups in Shropshire

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin sessions in Albrighton, Much Wenlock and Ludlow will be run by the organisation's volunteers, who are welcoming new members now.

“The ones in Albrighton and Much Wenlock are friendship groups and the one in Ludlow will be a chess group,” said Karen Rawlings, service development officer with the local charity.

“Please do get in touch if you’d like to join any of these groups.”

Albrighton Friendship Group will be based at Albrighton Library, Station Road, Albrighton. It is aimed at the age range of 60-plus.

This group starts on November 22, then monthly every fourth Wednesday, from 2pm to 4pm.

Hot drinks and biscuits will be available. It is free of charge to be a member, with a suggested £2 donation to cover the cost of refreshments.

The Much Wenlock Friendship Group will begin on February 6, again free of charge and again for the 60-plus age group. This is on the first Tuesday of each month, between 10.30am and 12.30pm, at Pinefields Close Community Room, 1 Pinefields Close, Much Wenlock.

The new free-of-charge Ludlow Chess Group meets at Ludlow Library, 7 Parkway, Ludlow, with an age range of 50-plus.

The start date for the session is November 10, then every fortnight at 2pm to 4pm.

Chess sets will be supplied, but people are welcome to bring their own if they prefer.

For further information on any of the groups, telephone 01743 233123 ext.223 or email karen.rawlings@ageukstw.org.uk