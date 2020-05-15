Shropshire youngsters spread Happy News with their own weekly paper

Best friends Eva Spickernell and Manon McAllister, both 11, are hard at work on the fifth issue of Happy News in between school work. They write and publish a new issue every week for their village of Beckbury, near Albrighton.

The paper is distributed to residents and to the village's community shop. This week's edition featured coverage of the village's VE Day commemorations, an unusual double rainbow in Scotland and an American grandfather's kind gesture for his grandchildren.

It also featured a quiz and colouring in sheet.

Manon said: "I love writing and have always enjoyed writing my own stories and poems at home. In Year 3, I had a short story of 100 words published in a book called 'Crazy Creatures – Sagas from the West Midlands' published by Young Writers.

"I also enjoy debates and persuasive arguments. I am really enjoying writing the articles each week."

Eva said: "I am really enjoying my first experience of newspaper journalism. I write a lot at home and particularly like factual writing.

"I am enjoying researching and writing the articles for the paper each week, it’s nice to focus on positivity. We have worked on newspaper article writing at school, so it’s good to put it into practice.

"I also like taking photographs for the articles and formatting the newspaper too.

"I am hoping to be a vet in the future, but after my experiences of writing for Happy News, I’d definitely like to get involved with a student newspaper at my secondary school when I go in September.

"I really enjoy reading National Geographic Kids, so perhaps I could write for them, or write veterinary articles in the future too."

Manon said: "Before we started producing Happy News, I already had journalism in mind for a job when I am older.

"My uncle and my dad’s friend are both journalists so that inspired me as well. Last year, I was lucky enough to be able to have a tour around CNN’s news studio with my dad’s friend and his fiancée, who both work there."

The girls even hold their own editorial conferences.

Eva's mother Samantha said: "The girls have organised themselves very well, and use FaceTime to hold regular editorial meetings to plan and discuss articles each week. Their parents' phones have become news desk hotlines!

"The girls say that the team of local reporters including Eva’s sister Sophia, Manon’s brother Gaby and cousin Elodie are good at getting their articles in on time.

"Occasionally meeting the weekly print deadline can be tricky because the formatting of the newspaper takes a while, but they haven’t missed a deadline yet!"