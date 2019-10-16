'It is becoming a joke': Frustrated residents demand action over Albrighton flooding

Residents of Albrighton said that heavy rainfall frequently flooded the road running underneath the railway bridge just off the A41 in Albrighton, which creates traffic delays and diversions down dangerous lanes.

Instead, motorists have to use narrow country lanes or in the worst case scenario, get stuck in the water and have to be rescued by a vehicle recovery service on standby in a nearby lane.

Numerous residents have submitted complaints to Shropshire Council about the flooding which causes the road to be closed for weeks on end after each rainfall.

Clogged up drains means the road floods easily, causing chaos for people living in the village and those who live in nearby Cosford trying to get their children to school.

Shropshire Council workers have been on site this week and said that they are working on solving the problem.

Albrighton and Donington resident, David Williams, said there needs to be a long term solution to the problem which has gotten worse in the last few years.

"The biggest concern I see is obviously the inconvenience of traffic, but also the fact that people from Cosford cannot get through to the village on foot," he said.

"People from Cosford walk their children to school in Albrighton through this entrance and cannot now. Instead, they have to walk up the A41 and then use Rectory Road, a very narrow lane."

David, who is also chairman of Donington with Boscobel Parish Council, said that the bridge was dropped a few years ago in response to legislation which required an increase in ballast on the tracks. This meant the water drainage was also increased.

Flooding under the bridge off the A41 has risen to the footpath

Kath Hemsley, who lived in Albrighton from 1966 until recently, regularly visits her dad who lives there, and said the situation is shocking.

"There has been decades and decades where it would not flood and if it did it would not be for weeks on end. Now, the slightest bit of rain and the road is closed and in the last 12 months it has gotten worse.

"A lot of residents have complained to Shropshire Council. It is absolutely shocking. It is becoming a joke now - as soon as there is rain people know the road will be closed."

Flooding is a major concern in Albrighton for many residents, so much so that an action group was formed to tackle the issue as the village has had five serious floods since 2000.

The Albrighton Flood Action Group has been active since last year and is made up of concerned residents who have been affected by flooding.

Shropshire Council have investigated the problem and said they are working on a solution.

Gurnek Singh, Shropshire Council’s engineering services and bridges manager, said: “Shropshire Council are aware of the regular flooding affecting the rail bridge on the A41, Newport Road and understand the impact this has on local traffic entering and leaving Albrighton.

“Shropshire Council’s flood and water management team have investigated the cause of this flooding and have identified sections of downstream pipework in the rail embankment affected by tree roots which are causing a restriction in flow.

“The council have designed a scheme to alleviate this flooding, and will be working in partnership with Network Rail and the MOD to deliver this as soon as possible. The council’s highways teams will be on site early this week to attempt to clear the existing flood, and will aim to reopen the highway as soon as possible.”