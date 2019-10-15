MP attacks council over ‘ineffectual’ response to flooding in Albrighton

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, called out Shropshire Council over the repeated flooding on the road running underneath the railway bridge just off the A41 in Albrighton.

Many residents have complained about the flooding, which creates traffic congestion in the village and forces motorists down dangerous lanes as part of diversions.

The flooding is caused by clogged up pipes, and is particularly problematic during heavy rainfall.

Numerous people have had to be rescued from the flood water under the bridge over the past month, with a man who works for a vehicle recovery service on standby in a nearby lane.

Mr Pritchard said: "Shropshire Council need to act on the repeat and continuous flooding under Newport Road railway bridge. The same area is always flooding, affecting residents, work and school journeys, and emergency vehicles.

"Shropshire Council seems to have no grip on flooding in its area, apart from in Shrewsbury.

Road closures as water floods the road

"Flooding also regularly occurs in other parts of Albrighton village, but Shropshire Council have failed to take any serious action to reduce or prevent it."

Shropshire Council workers have been on site this week and said that they are looking at how to solve the problem.

Gurnek Singh, Shropshire Council’s engineering services and bridges manager, said: “Shropshire Council are aware of the regular flooding affecting the rail bridge on the A41, Newport Road and understand the impact this has on local traffic entering and leaving Albrighton.

“Shropshire Council’s flood and water management team have investigated the cause of this flooding and have identified sections of downstream pipework in the rail embankment affected by tree roots which are causing a restriction in flow.

“The council has designed a scheme to alleviate this flooding, and will be working in partnership with Network Rail and the MOD to deliver this as soon as possible. The council’s highways teams will be on site early this week to attempt to clear the existing flood, and will aim to reopen the highway as soon as possible.”