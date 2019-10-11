Drivers getting stuck after removing 'road closed' signs over Albrighton flooding

They have insisted that the water level is dangerously high and people should not move the 'road closed' signs to try to get through.

The main road into Albrighton off the A41 that passes under a railway bridge has been flooded for weeks after heavy rainfall and many drivers have tried to get through the water despite the road being closed.

PC Mandy Broadley, the new Safer Neighbourhood Officer for Albrighton and Shifnal, said: "It is dangerous for a person to drive through it and the consequences are that their vehicle will have to be towed at their expense.

"The road signs are up for a reason. We would really appreciate if the public could oblige by the signs and not remove them.

"As soon as the water is at a safe level the road will be opened.

"There is a man who works for a vehicle recovery service who sits in the road nearby and will pull cars out at a cost.

"There are other roads and diversions drivers can use to get in the village. They do not need to drive through the water."

Despite road closures in place someone has tried to drive through the flood.... They failed and just been recovered. It's closed for a reason please don't move the barriers and try you are putting yourselves and others in danger pic.twitter.com/SYLzeOZ2yI — Shifnal & Albrighton (@ShifnalCops) October 11, 2019

The village also had further floods on the High Street as fire services were sent out this afternoon to unblock drains after water filled the streets and the road was closed.

Crews used special gear to assist unblocking drains to prevent the water from entering nearby houses and shops.

It was eventually cleared away by the emergency services.