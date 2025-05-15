Lane closures planned for annual spring clean of Telford's A442 Eastern Primary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford's busy A442 Eastern Primary will be given its annual spring clean later this month.

A traffic order closing one of the lanes will be in place from Tuesday, May 27 until Friday, May 30 along the carriageway to enable work to be carried out safely.

The clean will take place along the length of the road from Trench Lock to Brookside.

The annual event sees crews clean up the litter and debris decorating one of the town's main highways.

In previous years, rubbish collected has included a large roll of rubber matting, car parts and pieces of metal.

The A442 Eastern Primary in Telford

After last year's spring clean, a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Keeping the borough clean is an important part of maintaining pride in our community.

“The A442 is the main highway through Telford and we want to ensure that visitors to the borough get a good first impression, as they drive through.

“Much of the litter picked on the A442 during the last week is avoidable litter and money spent on cleaning it could be much better spent in the community."

Updates on the lane closure can be found online at one.network, and those after more information are asked to email the Highways team at highways@telford.gov.uk