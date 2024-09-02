Baby locked in car at Telford retail park - firefighters to the rescue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at the Telford Bridge Retail Park this afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.05pm on Monday, September 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

"One nine-month-old child released from vehicle using small gear."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.