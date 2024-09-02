Baby locked in car at Telford retail park - firefighters to the rescue
A baby was rescued by firefighters after getting locked in a car at a shopping park in central Telford
The incident happened at the Telford Bridge Retail Park this afternoon.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.05pm on Monday, September 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.
"One nine-month-old child released from vehicle using small gear."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.