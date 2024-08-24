Council delighted with popularity of Healthy Telford campaign that has been 'life changing' for one resident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The scheme was designed to support residents with making 'small and sustainable healthy changes' to their lifestyle via a 12 week email campaign. The council says it has been "met with enthusiasm and dedication, resulting in positive and transformative impacts on the lives of participants in just the first few weeks."

The 'Do It For' campaign was launched in mid-July to encourage residents in the region to make a 'Healthy Telford pledge' where you set personal health goals and take 'actionable steps towards achieving them'. Whether participants took up regular exercise, adopted a more balanced diet, quit smoking or built better sleeping habits, residents have been supported through a range of resources and through the community Facebook group, Healthy Lifestyles Chat.

The council says that the initiative "is not just about individual health, but also about building a supportive community where everyone motivates each other to make healthier choices."

Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer and Stronger Communities and Partnerships, Councillor Kelly Middleton is aiming to walk 500,000 steps between July and September - raising money for Diabetes UK - and is delighted with how popular the 'Do It For' campaign has been in the region.

She said: "We are incredibly proud of our residents who have embraced the 'Do It For' campaign with such passion and commitment.

"Their dedication is truly inspiring, and the positive changes they are experiencing in their lives are a testament to what can be achieved when we come together as a community.

"From increased physical activity to improved mental well-being, the benefits are manifold and far-reaching.

"I've committed to my pledge too - I'm aiming to complete 500,000 steps between July and September for Diabetes UK.

"It’s a great way to get myself outside and active, meet new people and support people like my dad who have been impacted by diabetes."

The council also said that 'success stories' are beginning to emerge from the first four weeks of the scheme where participants have reported 'increased energy levels, better mental health, and a greater sense of community connection'.

Telford and Wrekin Council also shared resident Lucy Walker's story.

"Joining the 'Do It For' campaign has been life-changing for me" said Lucy. "Even though I have just started my journey to a healthier lifestyle, I have started moving more and feel great for it.

"I'm out walking my dog three times a day and getting my steps in, and I've started swimming and yoga classes. All of this together is helping me towards a healthier weight and, most importantly, I'm enjoying doing it!"

The council says it "remains committed to promoting health and well-being across the region and is excited to continue supporting residents on their journey towards healthier, happier lives."

Further information on Telford and Wrekin Council's 'Do It For' campaign and to find out how to get involved, visit healthytelford.com.