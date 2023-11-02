Six people aged between 18 and 80 charged following Telford anti-arms fair protest

The charges follow protests outside the Specialist Defence & Security Convention (SDSC) convention, currently being held at the Telford International Centre.

West Mercia Police says the four women and two men were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance following the protests on Wednesday.

They are: Rajan Naidu, 72, of Gosford Street in Birmingham; Alison Bath, 50, of Glen View in West Yorkshire; Louise Scrivens, 52, Edgbaston Road East in Birmingham; Francis Wilde, 69, of Gosford Street in Brimingham; Heather Wilde, 18, Bailgate in Lincoln; and Ralph Wallin, 80 of Austin Way in Birmingham

All six are due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday December 12.