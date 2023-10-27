Telford taxi driver fined nearly £2,000 for illegally picking up fare

Telford magistrates court

Telford Magistrates Court heard how during an evening enforcement exercise earlier this year Muhammad Qasim, 30, of Avondale Road, Wellington, Telford, was approached by council officers in High Street, Newport, and agreed to give them a ride to the Clock Tower in Donnington.

Private hire taxi drivers are not permitted to pick up passengers off the street who have not pre-booked. Officers identified Qasim’s vehicle as one licensed by Shropshire Council.

The defendant pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid insurance when he appeared before magistrates on Monday October 23. He was fined £500, ordered to pay £1,250 costs and a £200 victim surcharge and given six penalty points on his driving licence.

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour) Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement said: “This is another successful prosecution of a taxi driver who chose to break the law and put the safety of passengers at risk.

“Illegally plying for hire and driving without insurance are serious offences because we cannot check if the driver and their vehicle are safe to transport passengers.

“We will continue to work in partnership with West Mercia Police and neighbouring local authorities to clamp down on taxi drivers who show disregard for the rules and undermine the vast majority of drivers who do stick to them.”

Councillor Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Regulatory Services, said: “Shropshire Council provided evidence to support Telford & Wrekin Council’s investigation into this matter and we are very pleased with the outcome. In addition to the prosecution, the council will now take appropriate action in line with its Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy. We consider plying for hire offences to be of a very serious nature as they fundamentally pose a serious risk to public safety and undermine the licensed taxi regime.

“We fully support the work that Telford & Wrekin Council undertakes to identify licensed private hire drivers who illegally ply for hire in their area and are committed to reinforcing the message that it is totally unacceptable for any Shropshire Council licensed private hire driver to ply for hire.”

PC Sharon Major from West Mercia Police said: "“I welcome the penalties that have been given to Qasim. Plying for hire is not acceptable and we will continue to work with partners including Telford & Wrekin Council to seek out the small minority of taxi drivers who break the law.”

Complaints about Telford & Wrekin Council licensed drivers can be made online.