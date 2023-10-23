Shropshire dog lovers’ pets sought to help understand public perceptions of canine health

Kat and Drake

They are being asked to bring their dog in for a brief photoshoot at Harper Adams University near Newport, to help the researchers build up a databank of dogs.

This will then be used to find out whether dog lovers up and down the country are accurately able to assess the condition their canine companions may be in. Veterinary Nursing Lecturer Kat Hart is working on the project alongside Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare Dr Ellen Williams and Senior Lecturer in Animal Physiotherapy Dr Zoe Davies. The trio are currently taking pictures of dogs, which will be vital for the second stage of the research.

Kat said: “This research involves an online questionnaire, which we want to use to see if people know what various dogs look like and whether or not they are in good condition. We are trying to find out if the public knows what a ‘normal’ dog looks like, if they are overweight, underweight or healthy. Obesity in dogs is at an all-time high, and we predict that, as a result of this, public perceptions of what is healthy may have changed.”

Kat’s own dog, Drake, is among those already photographed for the project, being run by the Companion Animal Health Sciences Research Group at the University.

Researchers have already taken around fifty pictures of dogs from across the West Midlands, but still need more volunteers to ensure the dogs represented are of a suitable range of body types to make the online questionnaire effective.

Kat added: “If people can register their interest as soon as they can, that will be really helpful.

“All people who want to take part need to do is to bring their dog in for a 15-minute appointment on campus, so we can take two simple pictures of your pet – one standing and one birds’ eye view shot – and that is about it.

“We are looking for dogs of all shapes and sizes, so are particularly interested in those pets who may either be underweight, or those which may be carrying a little extra weight – all are more than welcome to take part!”