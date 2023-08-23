Man who lost 'everything' in Telford house fire: 'I have my clothes, my phone, and that's about it'

Premium
By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Comments

"We've lost everything. I have the clothes that I am in, my phone - and that's about it."

Pic of a fire in Malinslee, Lawns Wood. Telford..
Pic of a fire in Malinslee, Lawns Wood. Telford..

A resident involved in a major fire in Telford on Monday has spoken of the moment his home in Lawns Wood, Malinslee, was involved in a blaze that threatened to spread to the entire row of five terraced houses.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News