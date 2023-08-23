A resident involved in a major fire in Telford on Monday has spoken of the moment his home in Lawns Wood, Malinslee, was involved in a blaze that threatened to spread to the entire row of five terraced houses.
"We've lost everything. I have the clothes that I am in, my phone - and that's about it."
A resident involved in a major fire in Telford on Monday has spoken of the moment his home in Lawns Wood, Malinslee, was involved in a blaze that threatened to spread to the entire row of five terraced houses.