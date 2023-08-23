Teenage boy injured at scene of major house fire in Telford

The scene of the fire in Malinslee this morning

Several homes were evacuated and the first floor of one house was completely gutted in the fire that broke out in Lawns Wood, Malinslee, at about 4.30am today.

Fire crews, police and ambulance personnel are all in attendance, and a statement from the ambulance service said that a teenage boy was found at the scene with injuries "not believed to be serious".

A statement from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.50am to a fire at a private property on Lawns Wood, Mainslee in Telford. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

Dozens of crews including an aerial platform at the scene of the fire. Photo: Craig Jackson/Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

"Upon arrival we found one patient who was a teenage boy. He was assessed by ambulance staff and had injuries not believed to be serious.

"He received self-care advice from ambulance staff and was discharged at the scene. A fire service operative was also assessed and had minor injuries. He received self-care advice and was discharged at the scene.”

Police and the fire service are investigating

There were about 40 firefighters and support officers on the scene at the height of the operation and the fire took two hours to bring under control.

West Mercia Police said: "At around 4.35am this morning, officers were called to a fire at Lawns Wood, in Telford, to support the fire service who were dealing with the incident.