Christmas Toy Appeal: Give the gift of toy donation at one of six drop-off points

Staff at Telford & Wrekin CVS get behind the Shropshire Star Christmas Toy Appeal: Lucie Roberjot and Laura Thorogood, seated, and Claire Alford and Sue Last, behind

Telford & Wrekin CVS has set up a collection point at Hazeldine House, next to the former Debenhams building in the centre.

It is one of six collection points around the region where we are collecting toys, games and other gifts for youngsters who might otherwise find Christmas a difficult time.

This year, for the first time, we are teaming up with Shropshire brewery Joule's, with four pubs collecting toys on behalf of the appeal. Donations can also be taken to the Shropshire Star's new head office at Grosvenor House in Hollinswood Road, Telford.

The appeal has seen more than 5,000 toys and gifts distributed to good causes since its launch in 2015. And the need for the appeal is greater than ever this year, as the cost of living crisis takes its toll on vulnerable youngsters.

Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said: "The success of the toy appeal is all down to the incredible generosity of our readers

"It has been a privilege to see the joy that this kindness has brought to so many youngsters facing difficult times this Christmas."

Telford & Wrekin CVS is the home to Telford Young Carers, one of the four good causes supported by this year's appeal. The organisation provides support to young people who care for a loved one, usually a parent, brother or sister who is living with a serious illness or disability.

Sue Last, of Telford Young Carers, thanked everybody who had supported the appeal over the years.

She said the donations meant a huge amount to both the children, and those they looked after.

The appeal is also supporting The Movement Centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt orthopaedic hospital, near Oswestry, which provides therapy for children with mobility problems, and The Harry Johnson Trust which supports children with cancer. Gifts will also be presented to the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.

We are also appealing to any businesses or organisations able to support the campaign, either by collecting toys on our behalf or donating. Anybody able to help can contact Mark Andrews on 01952 241491.

Brand new toys and gifts can be handed over at any of the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Shrewsbury

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton

King's Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone