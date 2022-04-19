Shropshire residents asked to check their homes for meteorites.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2018..Shrewsbury Crown Court. The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

A group which investigates sightings of fireballs and possible meteorite storms are appealing to Telford and Shrewsbury residents to check their properties.

Members of the East Anglian Astrophysical Research Organisation (EAARO) were alerted to the fireball at around 12.45am last Wednesday.

The voluntary organisation respond to alerts and data collected by both American and English meteor groups who carry out regular research.

Although the fireball's origin was eventually pinpointed over the Lichfield area, reports were coming in from Shropshire and managing director of EAARO Jason B Williams said he would ask people to check their gardens for large, dark rock formations which could have caused damage to property or outbuildings.

The voluntary group found part of the Winchcombe fall last year, which was the first UK meteorite fall for thirty years and was the first ever Carbonaceous Chondrite to be found in the UK. Just over 600 grams of meteorite material fell on the Cotswolds towns of Winchcombe and nearby Woodmancot

He said: "Some of that fall has been auctioned at Christies for thousands of pounds. "We had members of the American Meteor Society assessing falls last week and at first it was though the fireball was in the Shropshire area, eventually it was decided it was closer to Lichfield but I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything to check their properties or the surrounding area."