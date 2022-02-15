A41 reopened after woman and baby killed in crash with lorry

The crash occurred at Sutton Heath, between Tern Hill and Newport. Photo: Google

The A41 remained closed at Sutton Heath - between Newport and Tern Hill - throughout the morning after the crash in the early hours of Tuesday, but was open again by the early afternoon.

The 35-year-old woman and 11-month-old baby both died at the scene after the two vehicles collided at around 1am.

Police and fire vehicles were in attendance through the morning while the wreckage of the grey Ford Focus and HGV was cleared.

A woman who lives around 500 yards from the scene didn't hear anything at the time, but said the road was notorious for accidents and she had witnessed or heard several in the last six months.

The woman, who did not want to be named said: "There have been a lot of problems, it is a fast road, particularly on the bend just before our bungalow, so much so that it doesn't surprise us when there are accidents."

In an appeal for information West Mercia Police said the car was travelling from the Newport direction when it crashed with the lorry.

Several ambulance crews and paramedic officers attended the scene. The driver of the HGV was assessed by ambulance responders but did not require hospital treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The two occupants of the car, a woman and a young child, were in a critical condition. Crews worked quickly as a team to provide advanced trauma care with assistance from police and fire colleagues.

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the woman and child and they were both confirmed deceased on scene."

Two more serious accidents happened on the same stretch of road towards the end of last year.

In November 2021 one man died after a collision, while in September a driver was seriously injured in a crash involving a goods vehicle and a Ford Ranger car.

It comes days after a crash on the A518 near Newport in which a woman and toddler suffered fatal injuries.