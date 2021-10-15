A hat-trick of Green Flags for Telford & Wrekin's parks

Telford Town Park

Despite winning a hat-trick of Green Flags, for Telford Town Park, Hartshill District Park and Dawley Park, the council is determined not to let the grass grow under its feet.

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing £1m into the borough’s parks as part of its covid recovery response. The money will go towards work aiming to retain and increase the number of Green Flag accredited parks in Telford and Wrekin.

The three Telford & Wrekin parks are among 2,127 parks to be awarded Green Flags in the scheme's record braking silver jubilee year. The flag is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these Telford and Wrekin sites worthy of a Green Flag Award.”

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that these parks have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that support people to live healthy lives.”

The council says it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Green Flags are held by parks including the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Woodhouse Park in Peterlee and Chiswick Old Cemetery in London.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment, said: “Our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline for the people of Telford and Wrekin over the last 18 months. I’m delighted that all the work the council and our partner organisations have put into these spaces has been recognised with this Green Flag accreditation."

She adds: “We recognise the value of these spaces and so we have just announced that Telford & Wrekin Council will be investing £1m into our borough’s parks as part of our Covid recovery response.