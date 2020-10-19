Two Telford schools send children home after positive Covid-19 cases

Hadley Learning Community. Photo: Google Maps Lawley Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

The Hadley Learning Community confirmed that 97 children, half of the Year 10 group, are self-isolating at home for two weeks after one of their number returned a positive test.

Executive principal Paul Roberts said that the affected children will be able to return on Monday, November 2.

Meanwhile Lawley Primary School has sent one class of 31 Year 6 pupils home.

Carol McQuiggin, headteacher, said: "Following one positive Covid-19 test of a Year 6 pupil, we have one bubble of Year 6 pupils isolating at home for 14 days.

"The children are able to continue to work from home due to the technology and the iPad project we have in place.

"We would like to thank the parents and carers for their understanding."

Kirsty Smallman, chair of governors at the school, said: "I would like to thank our amazing parents and carers for their understanding but also thank our staff who have worked so hard to ensure our children remain as safe as possible and continue to work hard as we face the increase in cases across [Telford & Wrekin].