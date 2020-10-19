Three Shrewsbury College teachers self-isolating after positive cases

Shrewsbury Colleges Group London Road campus

A student at the Shrewsbury Colleges Group's London Road campus has also returned a positive result, though as they were already self-isolating, it will not affect other students.

No students will be sent home as a result of the latest positive tests because the members of staff confirmed they have not been in close contact with children.

An email today from leadership to staff, seen by the Shropshire Star, said: "This weekend we have had two staff who have confirmed that they have tested positive and one member of staff who has been notified through track and trace that they need to self-isolate.

"One member of staff teaches business and accounting at London Road. This colleague had been self-isolating since last Wednesday due to their son having tested positive earlier in the week.

"One member of staff teaches health and social care at London Road. This colleague was tested as a result of their son who had been sent home as a close contact from their nursery and who subsequently developed symptoms during the weekend.

"The staff member and their son obtained a test at the same time and both were notified that they positive late on Sunday evening.

"The member of staff who has been asked to self-isolate also teaches business and accounting at London Road and was notified of the need to self-isolate through track and trace.

"Both members of staff who tested positive have confirmed that they did not close distance with their students or colleagues and hence no students have yet been identified as needing to self-isolate.

"The immediate colleagues of those who have tested positive and those who share a staff office are also being informed and asked to confirm if they closed distance with these individuals to confirm that they also do not need to self-isolate."

Potentially affected rooms are being deep cleaned.

The email continued: "This morning we have also been notified of one further student who has tested positive. This student was self-isolating as a close contact of an individual who tested positive a week ago."