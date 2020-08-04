Fundraiser for family of Telford man who died rescuing children from sea reaches £9,000

Jonathan Stevens, from Woodside, came into difficulty on Sunday when he went to save his children from a rip current off the coast of Barmouth. He was airlifted by emergency services and taken to hospital, where he died.

A woman set up a fundraiser after his death and encouraged people to donate for his children and former partner, Laura Burford. So far more than £9,000 has been pledged.

Mel Plowman wrote: "I'm Mel, a family friend, from Telford who set up this fund page to help this poor family who sadly lost Jonathan (Joff) whilst he was saving his children in the sea at Barmouth beach.

"The funds raised will go towards any funeral costs, to each of his seven children to support and to have a memory gift from their hero father and to Laura to help along the way with any costs that may occur.

"I will be meeting with Laura when the time is right to hand over the remaining funds.

"Thank you all so much for your kind donations and messages of love at this heartbreaking time."

Learn more at gofundme.com/f/a-gift-for-the-children-from-their-hero.